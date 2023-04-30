The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 805.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 194,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.35. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

