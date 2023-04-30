Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $310.57 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00059362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00039696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00022213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,119,417,137 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

