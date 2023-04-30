Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $318.35 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $318.35 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019314 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,171.23 or 0.99966174 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03205325 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,295,592.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

