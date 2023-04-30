Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is Brooktree Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Thryv comprises approximately 5.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned 1.06% of Thryv worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THRY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,728,000 after buying an additional 1,447,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 30.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after acquiring an additional 438,334 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,003,000 after acquiring an additional 94,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thryv by 58.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 333,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 876,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 194,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

THRY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,460. The stock has a market cap of $780.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $279.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. Thryv had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

