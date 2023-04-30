Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.41 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00007443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.41 billion and $16.69 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00027184 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019330 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,135.47 or 0.99987060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

