TransMedics Group (TMDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.6 %

TMDX opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 9.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.44. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $90.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,193,749. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.