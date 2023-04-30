TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lifted to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $90.67. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.33.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 58.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in TransUnion by 339.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

