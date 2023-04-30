Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of TPH opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 565,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 373,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 168,021 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.