Truist Financial Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,270.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

CMG stock opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,071.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,660.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,567.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

