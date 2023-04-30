Truist Financial Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $159.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $146.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.09.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

WMT stock opened at $150.97 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $156.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

