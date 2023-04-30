Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.92.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $7.17 on Friday, hitting $379.03. 299,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $425.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total transaction of $322,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,642,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

