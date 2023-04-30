Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.92.
Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of TYL stock traded down $7.17 on Friday, hitting $379.03. 299,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $425.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total transaction of $322,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,642,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
Read More
