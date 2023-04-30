UBS Group Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $310.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $269.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $273.06 on Friday. Hershey has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $273.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.03 and a 200-day moving average of $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

