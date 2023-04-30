UBS Group Raises Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target to GBX 7,500

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from GBX 7,300 ($91.17) to GBX 7,500 ($93.67) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($93.67) to GBX 7,800 ($97.41) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($92.42) to GBX 7,575 ($94.60) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7,528.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

