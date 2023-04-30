UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4583 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.44.
UCB Stock Performance
Shares of UCB stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. UCB has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20.
About UCB
