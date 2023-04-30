UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.22-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.54-$0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.66.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,264. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 137.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UDR by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,178,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,924,000 after acquiring an additional 195,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

