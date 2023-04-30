Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $551.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $528.25 and a 200 day moving average of $485.09. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $553.06.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,146,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 54,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 422,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

