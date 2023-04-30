Umicore SA (UMICY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Umicore Price Performance

UMICY opened at $8.12 on Friday. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

Get Umicore alerts:

About Umicore

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.