Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,057 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Unilever worth $155,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Unilever stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.