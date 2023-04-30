Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.24 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and $32.65 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.61 or 0.00019247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00310911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000867 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000655 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

