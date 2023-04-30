United Co.s Limited (UNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

United Co.s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE UNC opened at C$102.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.59. United Co.s has a 52-week low of C$85.00 and a 52-week high of C$104.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.