United States Steel (NYSE:X) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

United States Steel Stock Down 3.6 %

X traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,728,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

