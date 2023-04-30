USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE:USNA opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $77.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,731. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,785,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 47,482 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

