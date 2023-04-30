USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.09 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

USCB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USCB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 12,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $186.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.31. USCB Financial has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

