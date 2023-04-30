Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.36.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,602,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

