Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises 1.5% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 33,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $176.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $194.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.95.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

