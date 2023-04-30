Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6,104.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,810,799 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after buying an additional 501,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,967,000 after buying an additional 416,748 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $108.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

