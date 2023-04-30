Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

