Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Invests $209,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

TGT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.75. 3,432,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,515. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

