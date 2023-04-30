Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $113.03. 8,064,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.