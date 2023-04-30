Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Purchases Shares of 900 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 176.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 567,006 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,834,000 after purchasing an additional 422,955 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.4% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $697,383,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

Danaher Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $5.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,696,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.