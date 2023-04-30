Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Purchases Shares of 900 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 176.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 567,006 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,834,000 after purchasing an additional 422,955 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.4% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $697,383,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.
Danaher Trading Up 2.4 %
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.