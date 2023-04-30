Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $102.50. 11,329,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,105. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

