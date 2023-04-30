Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.31. 8,106,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.98. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

