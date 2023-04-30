Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Trims Position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly makes up about 3.6% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

BATS XDQQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 438 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.