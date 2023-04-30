Varonis Systems (VRNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Varonis Systems to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,432,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,611.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 308,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 794,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 191,381 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

