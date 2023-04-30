Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

PCVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Vaxcyte by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCVX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. 1,366,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

