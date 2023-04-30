Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Shares of VEEV opened at $179.08 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.11.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

