Venus (XVS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.97 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $94.77 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $6.36 or 0.00021428 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,889,112 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

