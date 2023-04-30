Verge Market Capitalization Tops $38.61 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $38.61 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00305387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00522932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.27 or 0.00403836 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,108,088 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

