Verge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $664,625.77 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Verge has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $38.87 million and $664,625.77 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,196.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00311529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00529587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00067770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.45 or 0.00409137 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,096,007 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,096,019 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

