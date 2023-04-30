Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $340.73 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $346.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.13 and its 200-day moving average is $305.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,819 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.