Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,390. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 1.96%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

