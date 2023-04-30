Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. 5,048,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,390. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 40.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

