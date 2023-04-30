VIBE Price Tops $0.0023 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $606,529.61 and approximately $24.55 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

