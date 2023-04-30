VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQN opened at $24.91 on Friday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.