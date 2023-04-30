Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Acquired by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005,711 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vimeo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vimeo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 22.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VMEO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. 965,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,663. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.88. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Vimeo’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMEO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

