Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAA traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.80. 627,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,046. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.