Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 321,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.95. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

