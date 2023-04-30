Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 2.6% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after buying an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,430,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,568,000 after buying an additional 97,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,690,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

