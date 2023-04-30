Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 3.0% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.41. 910,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average of $151.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

