Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 257 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,972,000 after buying an additional 355,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,011. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $135.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average is $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

